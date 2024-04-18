Popular singer Adekunle Gold has showed up to support Tunde Onakoya, a Nigerian chess player trying to break a Guinness record

According to reports, the music star not only visited the scene, he has also donated money, iPads and other equipment to help with the live stream

Adekunle Gold’s support for Tunde Onakoya has drawn a series of interesting comments from netizens who appreciated his effort

Top Nigerian singer Adekunle ‘Gold’ Kosoko aka AG Baby has once again shown his support for popular chess player, Tunde Onakoya, who is trying to break a Guinness World Record.

Recall that the music star recently visited the venue where the game was being played to physically show his support for the Nigerian man.

Reactions as Adekunle Gold supports Tunde Onakoya. Photos: @tunde_onakoya, @unclepamilerin / X

Source: Instagram

However, shortly after that, news made the rounds that Adekunle Gold’s support did not end there. It was gathered that the music star also made some donations.

According to popular X influencer Pamilerin Adegoke, AG Baby donated thousands of dollars, brand new iPads, and several equipments to support Tunde Onakoya’s cause.

Onakoya had made it known that he was trying to break the record for the longest chess marathon with the games being played in Times Square, New York.

Pamilerin wrote:

“Adekunle Gold just donated thousands of dollars to Tunde Onakoya and gifted him brand new iPads and equipment needed for live stream. Big fish o Kere.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as AG Baby donates to Tunde Onakoya

The news of Adekunle Gold’s support for Tunde Onakoya sparked a series of heartwarming reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Chess to school called both men kings:

Rich Aunty praised the music star:

Her Excellency was pleased with the development:

Idowu was convinced the record would be broken:

Jennifer called AG Baby a good person:

This tweep called Adekunle Gold a real one for supporting the chess player before it became popular to do so:

Nice one.

Onakoya beats renowned chess master in New York

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tunde Onakoya defeated another chess master who challenged him on the streets of New York, United States.

The challenger gave up and couldn't finish the duel after the Nigerian made 13 brilliant moves against him.

Source: Legit.ng