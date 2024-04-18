Three Nigerians living a life of adventure took the brave step to travel from the United Kingdom to Lagos state, Nigeria by land

The internet was literally on fire after a Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, kick-started a charity ride from London to Lagos.

In another news, a brave lady, Pelumi Nubi, embarked on an adventure on January 30, vowing to drive from London to Nigeria.

Nigerians travel from London to Lagos by land Photo credit: YouTube/Splash FM, Twitter/@Badgang_ng, TikTok/Pelumi Nubi.

Source: UGC

Legit.ng in this article shares stories of three people who travelled from London to Nigeria by land.

1. Kunle Adeyanju

Months ago, a Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, started a journey that saw him riding to five African countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The adventurous trip took him to Benin Republic, Togo, Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea Conakry.

The mind-boggling road trip that began on April 19 drew to a close on May 29 when the brave biker finally arrived in Nigeria.

It was gathered that Adeyanju spent 40 days on the London to Lagos road trip by a motorbike he had personally embarked on to end polio.

2. Pelumi Nubi

A courageous Nigerian lady, Pelumi Nubi, began a heroic adventure on January 30, promising to drive in her small car called 'Lumi' from Europe to Nigeria.

Undeterred by the challenges she encountered on the way, Pelumi made it to Nigeria on Sunday, April 7, after spending weeks on the road, including driving past the Sahara desert.

Upon her arrival, she posted a clip which showed the large number of people who stormed out to the scene to welcome her.

Pelumi spent over two months passing through many other African countries, including Ghana and Togo, and her arrival in Lagos marked the end of her journey.

3. Babatunde Tomori

A brave Nigerian man identified as Babatunde Tomori, took a decision to drive a Volkswagen passenger bus (danfo) from London to Lagos state.

Speaking on the reason behind his viral adventure, Babatunde stated that he did it to promote tourism in Nigeria.

Babatunde who has been a civil servant in the UK for about 26 years spent more than two months on the journey.

According to him, the journey took a longer time because got distracted on the way and could not easily break away from families that showed him kindness.

Man laments after entering bus to London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man on TikTok sparked a serious conversation with his recent video.

In his caption, he shared his experience of leaving his home and car in Nigeria only to rely on public transportation in London.

Source: Legit.ng