Nigerians gathered in their numbers to sing and welcome the lady who drove a car from London to Lagos

Pelumi Nubi embarked on the adventure on January 30, vowing to drive in her small call called 'Lumi' from Europe to Nigeria

She has now arrived after many weeks of driving through many European and African countries

The courageous Nigerian lady driving in her car from London to Lagos has arrived.

Pelumi made it to Nigeria on Sunday, April 7, after spending weeks on the road, including driving past the Sahara desert.

Pelumi spent more than two months on the road. Photo credit: TikTok/Pelumi Nubi.

Pelumi shared a video on her TikTok handle showing the large number of people who trooped out to give her a rousing welcome.

Pelum started her journey on January 30 from London, from where she crossed the English Channel, entered France, and reached Spain.

From Spain, she crossed into Africa, entering Morrocco in what marked a significant phase of the journey.

She spent more than two months, navigating many other African countries, including Ghana and Togo which were the last lap of the journey.

Her arrival in Lagos marked the end of the journey and the achievement of a huge goal she had set for herself.

Reactions as Pelumi Nubi Arrives Nigeria

@M.e.r.c.y said:

"Super proud of you. Congratulations once again."

@debbyalaga said:

"To God be the glory. Come and see me dancing today as I am watching you live here. I am happy."

@Chommy love said:

This is my first time commenting, but I have followed you from the first day to the last and am literally crying. I was so scared when you had that accident."

@Ndutz said:

"Now look back and laugh at all those hurdles.... see God's works! Hongera!!! you did it! Nairobi Kenya."

Pelumi involved in an accident

Meanwhile, Pelumi Nubi was reportedly been involved in a car crash during her adventurous drive.

The adventurer shared snippets of the incident on her TikTok account, showing her battered car parked at a spot.

Also, in the video, someone was seen lying on what appeared to be a stretcher in an ambulance as siren noise filled the air.

