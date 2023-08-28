A young man has expressed his frustration on the TikTok app after relocating to the United Kingdom

In a video shared via his account, he revealed how he changed from being a car owner in Nigeria to a bus passenger in London

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sharing their experiences after relocating abroad

A Nigerian man identified as @porchgee on TikTok has sparked a serious conversation with his recent video.

The clip showed him sitting inside a bus in the UK as he expressed his major pain about his relocation.

Photo credit: @benedek/ Getty images, porchgee/TikTok. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material.

Source: UGC

Man laments over bills in UK after leaving his house, and car in Nigeria

In his caption, he shared his experience of leaving his house and car in Nigeria, only to rely on public transportation in London.

He also mentioned the additional financial burden of paying monthly rent in the United Kingdom.

He said;

“Me when I leave my house and car for Naija to come dey enter bus for London. Paying rent monthly too.”

Netizens react as man vents his frustration after relocating abroad

The post struck a chord with many individuals who have undergone a similar transition or faced challenges when moving to a new country.

It also resonated with those who left behind the convenience of owning a car and had to adapt to using buses for their daily commute.

@OMI TK said:

“700,000 ah swear una dey try may God continue to provide for you guys out there oo.”

@badgurl commented:

“Na that rent part Dey kill me me wey be landlord for Nigeria.”

@Oluwaseyi Shoyinka reacted:

“Fuel don cost abi you never know.”

@Marvis Baby commented:

“How can I send this to my dad once owner to 2 cars Dey trek for here.”

@PrettygirIcisca said:

“Na to dey carry out car enter plane.”

@Nova said:

“U go explain tire.”

@Queen_mosun22 said:

“Even person wey never reach Benin republic Dey talk deal make I face front.”

@Oshaa reacted:

“No be small igbo you take.

@El Jefe said:

“Brooo. Me even leave two for house. My own igbo strong.”

@VOLAY said:

“Car no dey pain people like that cause there's alternative by using other means but paying monthly rent nah die.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng