The police in Anambra state have provided an update into the Anambra boat tragedy that claimed lives on Wednesday, including Junior Pope, a Nollywood actor

The Anambra state police revealed to newsmen recently that its men have commenced a search operation to locate missing persons

At the moment, the Force disclosed that seven persons have been rescued and three persons are still missing

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Anambra state, Awka - The Anambra state police command has disclosed that seven people, comprising six actors and an actress, were rescued from the boat accident on the River Niger on Wednesday.

Police confirmed the rescue of six members of the cast and crew members who were involved in the recent boat mishap that claimed the lives of Junior Pope and four others. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the police disclosed also that a search is ongoing for three missing persons.

This came after the Actors’ Guide of Nigeria (AGN) confirmed the death of Junior Pope Odowodo, a Nollywood actor and two other crew members in the boat mishap while on their way back from a movie set.

The actors were reportedly said to have drowned in the River Niger after their boat capsized.

In a statement on Thursday, April 11, Aderemi Adeoye, the commissioner of police in Anambra, said the marine police in the state responded swiftly after being notified of the mishap, The Cable report added.

"Two others who were unconscious were also pulled out with the aid of fishermen and conveyed to the Delta State Command Marine Police Jetty, where other members of the crew who travelled in the first boat were waiting and handed over to the President of the Actors Guild for conveyance to the hospital while the rescue team went back in search of three others who are still missing as of the time of this release."

Source: Legit.ng