Less than two weeks after migrating to Canada, a Nigerian man celebrated acquiring his first car

According to the former taxi driver, he bought the car in the same week he began working in the North American country

While many people doubted the possibility of buying a car within a few days of relocation, the man shed light on how it happened

A Nigerian bricklayer, @MRBRIKILA1, has taken to social media to celebrate buying a new car in less than two weeks after relocating to Canada.

@MRBRIKILA1 shared photos of the new whip, a Honda Odyssey, on X, stating he arrived in Canada on a Friday and began work the following Monday.

The man bought a car less than two weeks after arriving in Canada. Photo Credit: @MRBRIKILA1

How man bought a car after relocating

The man, who had worked as a taxi driver while in Nigeria, said he visited a bank there to open an account and was called in by the manager after he saw his employment letter.

He narrated how the manager asked if he had a car and wrote him a $5k (over N3.9 million) draft for an unsecured loan. It was via the funds he bought a car. He wrote:

"Arrived in Canada on a Friday...started work on the following Monday...

"Went to bank to open account. Bank saw my employment letter.

"Manager called me in, asked if I have a car, I said no...Oga said winter is coming, wrote $5k draft for an unsecured loan for me.

"Bought this van the same week. That is my wish for all...Nigerian young graduates post NYSC."

When some doubters came for him, he confirmed his story, saying even students get credit cards the day they open accounts in Canada.

Netizens divided over his car purchase

@QuteWoman said:

"I remember when you encouraged unemployed graduates to start grinding tomatoes and peppers in the market as a means of job creation and Twitter was not having it."

@ireplazer said:

"Assuming this is totally true, how much are you paying back and for how long will you be paying. Yes there's access to loan but you may be paying back the loan for almost half of your life."

@HIBILLIONEAR said:

"How about driving tests? Can you just start driving immediately in Canada?

"I brought my int'l driving licence here but these people no send my papa. I have to enrol, learning and approval could take a year."

@Myckbenny said:

"That's thoughtful of you. You go dey carry passengers on your way to work and coming back home. Before you know it, you don make the money wey you take buy am."

@TinaOsagie247 said:

"That is a country with good working system, continue to increase in all areas. I pray God Almighty grant my desire to leave and go to a better country very soon."

Source: Legit.ng