A man inspired many people online as he completed a beautiful bungalow with an interlocked compound

The landlord spent millions of naira on the roofing alone with parapet and Gerard stone-coated roofing materials installed on the building

Nigerians who thronged his comment section "tapped" into his grace as a few wanted to know more about his success

A young Nigerian man who started his building project in 2023 has finished it and given it modern facilities.

In an earlier clip, the man showed people how the building's construction started until it was roofed with Gerard stone-coated material.

Carpenters installed the house's roof. Photo source: @ahmednoncy.123

Source: TikTok

Stone-coated roof and remote-controlled gate

He even fenced the house and painted it. The man added a remote-controlled gate. It has everything a modern house should have.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The latest landlord looked humble during his housewarming as his family and friends gathered to see him cut a celebration ribbon.

Many Nigerians who reacted to his house opening video saw he must have spent millions. His compound had solar-powered security lamps.

More on Nigerians building houses:

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

EmmyChrist001 said:

"Congrats! Only if the Source is Legit."

JOY said:

"Congratulations I tap for my husband and my brothers."

Jeffery said:

"Congratulations brother man.... I will keep on saying congratulations until is my turn to be congratulated."

Zazafunds said:

"I dont know u but humbleness is written over u.. congratulations brah."

Solo Noni said:

"We are winning this year in Jesus name."

user7602725605675 said:

"Congrats bro I claim dz for my hubby."

user8144786171165 said:

"Congratulations God bless my man too ooooooo."

Samzy 042 asked:

"Big congratulations bro, how can I contact your engineer?"

user5249392454637 said:

"Will be a house owner 2024. to the glory of the Lord Amen."

chimoney559 said:

"God please give me something like this."

promzy asked:

"Congratulations. more blessings to you. Can I get the plan of this building from you?"

Another young man built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man showed how good interior decor could change the look of any place. The man built a room and transformed it.

At the beginning of the clip, the man's room looked unplastered and without a ceiling. Everything in the room was out of place as labourers worked.

Source: Legit.ng