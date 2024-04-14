A man amazed many people online when he shared the video of his completed village house with an underground parlour

A staircase led into the parlour and a man walked towards a space with classy furnishing and a flat-screen TV

The man's video stirred some reactions as some people wondered if the underground space would have enough air

A Nigerian man who started his construction project with an underground parlour in 2023 has finally completed it.

The man shared a video of the building and how the underground parlour looked. Everywhere was furnished.

The man's underground parlour had cute chairs and a centre table. Photo source: @chimuzy777

Source: TikTok

House with aluminum roofing sheets

In 2023, when he (@chimuzy777) was still on the project, many thought he would not complete it due to the high cost such a task. His house was later roofed with aluminum sheets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His latest clip was in response to a person who said he would love to see how the project later turned out. Some people, however, wondered why he had so much light in his house.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Thrift vendor in Delta/Lagos said:

"My neighbor have an underground sitting room omo rainy season baba no dey enter parlor naso dem dey hire pumping machine to pack water."

Oyerinde Arkohrede said:

"Old age go tell ur kneel."

PROSPER wondered:

"Why you pack light full house like this? Na beer parlor? Anyways congrats."

Architect O. J. Nnanna said:

"I have so many problems with this and questions to ask but I’ll just chill."

Cypher Hendrix asked:

"How much did it cost to build a bungalow like this? And how many bedrooms?"

He responded:

"Then and now is not desame so contact a good engineer to tell you price now."

Chidiogo said:

"Perfect example of don't let them know your next move but the house is really nice, congratulations."

Harrison Daniel said:

"This is just wow!!! I tap from your grace congratulations on your milestone."

Herewegoagain said:

"For ventilation purposes most people just build a storey."

Man built mansion for his parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who showed off the mansion he built for his parents in the village spoke about his life abroad.

He (@mcak80) revealed he has lived in the UK for four years and has had to wash plates and do healthcare jobs before he was able to build the house.

Source: Legit.ng