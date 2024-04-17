A Nigerian woman took to TikTok to share a captivating love letter addressed to her younger sister from an admirer

The video showcased the woman meticulously examining the heartfelt two-page letter, which was filled with earnest declarations of affection

This tender display of young love resonated with viewers, leading to a flurry of comments as many reminisced

A Nigerian lady narrated how her younger sibling received a love letter from an admirer, a revelation that swiftly garnered widespread attention on TikTok.

The clip depicted the lady perusing the extensive letter, which spanned two pages.

Young lady received love letter. Photo credit: @jejelolaaduola1

Source: TikTok

The viral video of the love letter prompted numerous viewers to share their opinions in the comment section, as shown by @jejelolaadunola1.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bosco said:

“Abeg make we see your sister.”

Anike edit wrote:

“Less see ur sister video.”

Abdul Basit9 commented:

“If you pause and read the first page gather here.”

Ademola_ Wo:

“First time of seeing my name sake on TikTok ASANI.”

Broda Oni Lovea:

“The boy get fine handwriting oo.”

ABISOLA GOLD:

“Ahhhhh pls say yes o000o this one nah love epistle.”

ASANNIaeg:

“No wahala if you hear Wetin she tell me you go fear woman e8cus coming generations go worst.”

Pretty chole:

“What class is she lgo find her for school tomorrow.”

Cashier opeyemi:

“If you later ask the boy e fit talk say he dey play.”

Mum shocked to see love letter her son wrote

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady on TikTok, @shindaramayah, has shared a video showing the love letter her brother was caught with at home.

The lady revealed that when the boy came back from school, their mother called him and said she would like to search his bag.

When the bag was opened, they discovered the love letter he had written to his lover in class.

Lady gets love letter from guy

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a female student stood outside when a guy approached her with a piece of paper folded in his fist.

He told the lady to take the paper in his hand, and she did so grudgingly.

She took her time before unwrapping the paper, but she melted with joy when she finally read the message.

Source: Legit.ng