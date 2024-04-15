On a memorable Air Peace flight, a Nigerian man took a leap of faith and proposed to his girlfriend, Precious, using the plane's public address system, creating a unique and unforgettable moment

The passengers on board were swept up in the excitement, eagerly offering their support and encouragement as they witnessed the heartfelt proposal unfold

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation and joy, culminating in an emotional climax when Precious emerged

A Nigerian man, aboard an Air Peace flight alongside fellow passengers, seized the moment to propose to his partner.

He strolled to the plane's announcement handset and extended a public marriage proposal to his beloved, whom he affectionately referred to as Precious.

Travellers were equally excited and participatory. Photo credit: @confijewels

Source: TikTok

Airpeace proposal: Man proposes to his girlfriend on airplane

The fellow travellers, thrilled by the romantic gesture, expressed their overwhelming support for him until the moment Precious made her appearance, shared by @confijewel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lilisbeauty empire said:

“If my boo no propose me for plane eeeh I no go fly again for night.”

Geraldineraymond9 wrote:

“See the way I dey find precious. Hope sey precious run go meet her man cos this beautiful. Shai post part 2.”

Mhizjunie commented:

“Congratulations Name sake.”

Kingpwelsh:

“I go soon leave social media for love people.”

Abs luxury hair:

“Love in the air.”

His Bott:

“Wating go happen if she say no.”

Vivi Mbong:

“Without kneeling.”

Crispina:

“This is what they call proposal not that thing your boyfriend obyno did in bus.”

Happiness83:

“Make Una see oo precious don see husband.”

Queen Phinat:

“See me crying like a baby aswear love dey 2.”

Man proposes to girlfriend on a plane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a boyfriend gave his girlfriend the ultimate birthday surprise when he proposed to her on a plane in front of all the passengers.

The romantic gesture was filmed and shared on TikTok, where it melted the hearts many viewers.

The video showed the pilot making an announcement that it was the woman’s birthday and asking everyone on board to wish her a happy birthday.

Source: Legit.ng