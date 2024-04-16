Nigerian Lady Gets Scholarship to Study in Finland, Flies Out with Excitement

A Nigerian lady’s transformative journey from receiving a scholarship to studying in Finland became a trending topic on TikTok after she shared her story

Her initial video captured her infectious excitement as she prepared for the life-changing move to a new country, filled with hope and anticipation

The follow-up clip showcased her first steps into Finland, stepping off the bus and into the heart of the city, marking the beginning of her new academic and cultural adventure

A Nigerian lady received a scholarship to pursue her studies in Finland and narrated her journey, which swiftly captured the attention of TikTok users.

In her video, she expressed her enthusiasm while preparing for her relocation to the overseas nation.

The Nigerian lady got a scholarship in Finland. Photo credit: @sophieonuh

Source: TikTok

Subsequently, she revealed her arrival in Finland through a clip that depicted her disembarking from the bus and stepping into the city, as shown by @sophieonuh.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adaghejudith said:

“Congratulations dear, I don't know if I have missed thelive but pls let me know.”

Moniafo wrote:

“Please is the language a barrier, or do you speak finnish?”

Vanessa commented:

“Please did you apply through agent?”

The nia:

“How do l get a masters scholarship? I love finland.”

Onuh Sophie:

“I am thinking of doing a live today or tomorrow to answer these questions cos lI have been getting it lot since yesterday.”

Atanda:

“Welcome to Finland.”

Chanel588:

“Welcome to Finland babes. Saying hi from Espoo.”

Henri:

“Congratulations! welcome to Finland.”

Eyeie:

“Not Finland but i hope i get thr scholarship i applied for.amen.”

Kikz:

“How can i get a scholarship to study in Finland.”

Talyelolubee:

“Pls, how can i apply for a fully paid scholarship in Finland, the school i choose here in Nigeria hasn't given me admission yet.”

Source: Legit.ng