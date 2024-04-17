A Nigerian man has shared a funny video of his Oyinbo wife cooking jollof rice with firewood in his village

In the clip, the white woman stirred the jollof rice with a big spoon while her husband was capturing her

At one point in the video, the woman who was sweating profusely dropped the spoon inside the pot and ran off

A white woman who tried cooking with firewood for her husband in Nigeria has left netizens rolling on the floor with her trending video.

The clip first showed her stirring the pot of jollof rice with one hand and using the other hand to fan off the smoke from the firewood.

Oyinbo woman cooks rice with firewood Photo credit: @mspunyafaith1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Oyinbo woman cooks with firewood for husband

The clip shared by @mspunyafatih1 on the TikTok app showed the determination of the white woman to cook for her husband in the native way.

Despite sweating profusely, she kept on stirring the jollof rice with a big spoon while her husband captured the moment.

However, at one point, she couldn't take it anymore and immediately dropped the spoon inside the pot before running off.

The video was captioned:

"My wife cooking with firewood for the first time.”

Reactions as oyinbo woman cooks with firewood

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions from netizens who commented the white woman for her effort.

Lady p said:

“U don turn this woman to Nigeria woman.”

Gen2wise reacted:

“Where wuna dey see all this beautiful white ladies, please I need one to marry and leave this country and maka chukwu nma nata ozo.”

@timsco5 said:

“Who go chop this one rice bayii.”

@og wira wira reacted:

“My boss u too much.”

@gyangannao said:

“Your wife is a nice woman.”

Lindsey reacted:

“Shes ready to learn.”

@cynthiababy said:

“Why now oyibo dey use fire wood, I can't lol.”

Emicent officials said:

“My Canada woman treat me nicely I do the same to her.”

@itzstubbornbullet2 said:

“Abeg ooh make she no go change color.”

Watch the video below:

