A Nigerian lady who caught the bouquet at a wedding was asked by the MC to choose her kind of man among guests

After walking around for a while, she found her kind of man and came out with him to the stage with a happy face

When asked why she chose the man, she said the man looked like an 'odogwu' and she loved money spenders

A Nigerian man was forced to spray money on a bridesmaid after she chose him during a wedding as her kind of man.

This happened after the bridesmaid caught the bride's flower bouquet and was asked by the Master of Ceremonies (MC) to move around the hall and bring out her kind of man.

Bridesmaid chooses her kind of man during wedding Photo credit: @mcbernnie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bridesmaid spoilt with cash at wedding

In the video shared on TikTok by @mcbernnie, the young lady walked around the hall and told the MC that she couldn't find her kind of man among the guests.

However, after much pressure, she finally brought out someone whom she claimed looked like an 'odogwu' and a money spender.

The MC subsequently asked the chosen man to spray money on her until whenever the music stopped.

After spraying for a while, he alerted the MC that he wanted to make a transfer to the young lady and guests reacted in amazement.

The video was captioned:

“After catching the bouquet she was asked to look for her kind of man and this happened.”

Reactions as bridesmaid gets cash at wediding

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions from netizens who had different things to say.

Ibisola Sunex said:

“Henceforth my man won't be attending parties alone. I don't want to stay indoors anymore mbok.”

Mhiz sunshine said:

“My man no go Dey go marriage alone again.”

@noblevenessa said:

“If them look so see my man, people will gather.”

@gloem reacted:

“Na if I go pick someone's husband besides his wife I think it will be the end of it.”

Lenny reacted:

“Imagine seeing your bf doing this after being a understanding gf.”

Helen Dickson said:

“Make person no try this with my man ooh blood go surplus.”

Watch the video below:

Ladies struggle to catch bride's bouquet

