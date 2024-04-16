A video of a beautiful young woman with a skin condition called vitiligo has gone viral on social media

In a trending clip, the pretty lady revealed the lighter complexion around her eyes which seemed like she was wearing glasses

Many netizens who watched the video gushed over the lady's beauty and uniqueness in the comments section

A beautiful lady with vitiligo has captured attention on the TikTok app after showing off her face.

The lady has a lighter complexion circled around her eyes and netizens couldn't get enough of her beauty.

Lady shows off her unique skin Photo credit: @pandaeyes.sa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video of lady with vitiligo goes viral

The lady identified as @pandaeyes.sa on TikTok looked like she was wearing a round glasses because of the the shiny circle which surrounded her eyes.

While sharing the video, the lady recounted how someone saw her facial appearance and linked it to bleaching.

According to her, the person claimed that the circle on her eyes was as a result of bleaching which wasn't done properly.

Many netizens however noted that the vitiligo made her look prettier and they couldn't get over her uniqueness.

She captioned the video:

“Someone said: Bleaching gone wrong.”

Reactions trail video of lady with vitiligo

Netizens on TikTok have taken to the comments section to gush over the lady’s beauty.

Mickie reacted:

“I like ur glasses 0o.”

@alinassib3 said:

“This is not bleaching. This vitiligo.”

Jabs craft reacted:

“Your VITILIGO is your beauty and strength stay blessed always.”

Olang Beatrice said:

“Esther is still beautiful.”

@heinpacfny7 reacted:

“What a beauty.”

Blessed soul said:

“I like your eye glass.”

Panashe Mushore said:

“Abeg I want to see heaven.”

Only_Goodie reacted:

“Fr.. I admire ladies that something makes them special.”

@laugh out loud reacted:

“You're beautiful as always.”

20-year-old lady with skin condition speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 20-year-old lady, Adelaja Ewawunmi, showed off the freckles and vitiligo that gave her skin a mixed look.

She said she had initially covered it up with make-up but developed courage with time to flaunt her skin.

Source: Legit.ng