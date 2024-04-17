A Nigerian lady, aged 32, went viral for her inspiring decision to take the WAEC examinations again

Her determination to transition from an auxiliary nurse to a registered nurse has struck a chord with many

The lady shared her longtime career plans on TikTok, showing also the age she intended to pursue it

A 32-year-old Nigerian lady captured the spotlight on TikTok after revealing she intended to sit for the WAEC examinations.

She articulated her aspiration to qualify as a registered nurse as she made public her decision to sit for the WAEC again.

She wants to become a registered nurse. Photo credit: @onyibeauty

Source: TikTok

As shown by @onyibeauty, her admission that her role as an auxiliary nurse was insufficient garnered widespread admiration from viewers of her TikTok video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Daniel Tracy2 said:

“I wrote waec last year just to buy the nursing entrance from,I wrote the exam last month only for me to check the list my name didn't come out even after paying thousands of naira, I just gave up.”

Bem bem:

“Pls don't give up, i just started... GOD will validate u Buy the form again, have faith!! Am adding my faith with urs, GOD will do it I promise you,am here waiting for ur testimony.”

Lillycandy:

“You just motivated me am about to do this after graduating from 5 years course.”

DeFavoured:

“RN is not enough.”

Worowoer:

“U can do access course and start level 200 in e university rather than writing again.”

Onyibeauty:

“Ok thanks.”

M.oomotoyosi:

“Age 25 just gained admission for micwifery. I feel a little too old but this just give me the motivation. Fighting.”

Demalenurse:

“Auxiliary nursing is not an option ooo.”

Onyibeauty:

“No matter my experience if I don't have RN it's like I'm not visible on my uniform.”

Mị:

“Story of my life, am in my yri second semester. You can do it sis.”

Healthy Living:

“I'm 39yrs. I'm in my final year in school of nursing, never give up.”

Ciny:

“Please I'm applying for a nursing school right now please which should I go for midwifery and the rest I'm new to it.”

Nemelum95:

“I wish yoU success sis. I can relate.”

Onyibeauty:

“Thanks everyone for your encouragement and prayers I really appreciate you all. I promise to make it through and come back with testimony by the Grace of the almighty God... I love you all.”

Source: Legit.ng