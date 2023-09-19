A man posted a photo of his school result four years after writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination

The young man, Chianu Solomon Nnaemeka, showed that he cleared all the eight subjects he sat for with A1

The man sat for the exam in 2019 at the Baptist Academy, Obanikoro, and he said people are always surprised by his excellent performance

A Nigerian man who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2019 posted his result online.

In a tweet, Chianu Solomon Nnaemeka said people are often surprised by his excellent performance in the nationwide examination.

The man scored A1 in all the 8 subjects he wrote. Photo credit: Twitter/@chianusolomon.

The original WAEC certificate he posted showed that he sat for the examination at the Baptist Academy, Obanikoro.

Man who scored A1 in 8 WAEC subjects

Chianu registered for eight subjects and passed them with flying colours, recording an A1 in all papers.

The subjects included civic education, English language, mathematics, biology, chemistry, physics, technical drawing and computer studies.

His performance in the WAEC examination attracted praise from many of his Twitter followers.

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react to original WAEC certificate with 8 A's

@j_asikpo said:

"I had a result like this but WAEC withheld the results for no apparent reason. The person in charge of the center said I should just pay something so they’ll release it. Even after I paid, Nothing. Had to write WAEC again o."

@Cre8tiveShegz commented:

"Wow!! Did you receive any awards for this?"

@EdmundOris said:

"Incredible achievement to be honest. If I did this, I’d post it daily and twice on Tuesday."

@Emmycrypto_ commented:

"I have to draw the line in TD chief. A1 in technical drawing is great."

@The_Big_Ceejay said:

"This is amazing boss. You are supposed to collect plenty of awards for this."

@PreshyAG commented:

"Wow. You must be really smart."

