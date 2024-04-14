A Nigerian man in the UK shared his transformative one-year journey online, which quickly resonated with a wide audience

He narrated his gradual ascent from humble beginnings to better job prospects, eventually earning enough to indulge in coveted items like an iPhone

As a testament to his hard work and adaptation, by the end of his first year, he had acquired both a car and a laptop, symbolizing the fruitful culmination of his efforts

A Nigerian man narrated his journey after a year of residing in the UK, capturing significant online interest with his story.

In a widely viewed video, he detailed how he initially progressed at a modest pace, transitioned to improved employment opportunities, and gradually increased his earnings to afford luxuries such as an iPhone and various other possessions.

He also recounted his challenges. Photo credit: @adedoyyin

Man talks about his first year in UK

His perseverance paid off, as he ultimately acquired a car and a laptop, demonstrating the value of his one-year endeavour, as shared by @adedoyyin.

Olori said:

“Your own one year sweet o.”

Boat8383 wrote:

“You were rich. 1 year n you are touring.”

Omis sufficient commented:

“Congratulations, I tap into your grace.”

Labarpot:

“You couldn't eat the food because it was peppery. Me: Who made the food?”

Jk Fashion outfits:

“Congratulations more grace.”

Adedolapo:

“I followed you up back because of this video. I'm gonna have my testimony of traveling one day A. Adedoyin let me be your Adedolapo.”

Demi's herbsv

“My own is shey you don marry eh baby.”

Wealth83838:

“Pls how did you overcome the weather reaction on your skin?”

UserEbyNwakaire:

“Congratulations .. would love to do my masters after Nysc abroad So help me God.”

Tessy:

“Congratulations. one day me too go testify. Amen.”

Reminiz:

“Sey na inside UKu take earn all the money u Used do all these stuff.”

