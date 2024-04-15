The NOUN law graduate who attends Dunamis Church is actually an officer of the NPF in FCT, Abuja

A mother of one, Ayim celebrated her birthday last on Sunday, April 14, and claims to be friends with late John Okafor

The woman also claimed that former Senate President Ayim Pius Ayim is related to her and that she celebrated his birthday recently

Social media went abuzz on Sunday, April 14, when the lead pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Eneche, called out one Vera Anyim in church for allegedly sharing a false testimony.

Anyim had on Sunday testified of how she graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)where she studied law and how God made her the only graduate in her family.

However, upon interrogation by Pastor Enenche, what started as a grand testimony ended up being an embarrassing situation for the woman.

Ayim works with the Nigerian Police Force

Away from what happened in church on Sunday, here are some key facts about the NOUN graduate:

Veronica Nnenna Anyim aka Vera Anyim, is a native of Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area, in Ebonyi. Ayi claims on Facebook that former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, is her uncle and that she celebrated the birthdays of the politician and his wife in 2023 She is a resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja The graduate has a son Ayim worships at Dunamis Church in Abuja Also, the Nigerian female is an officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Her birthday anniversary was 14th April, 2024 She had a birthday party on 14 April at Federal Housing Junction, Lugbe Zone 5, Abuja. True to her claim, Ayim graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on 13th April A graduate of NOUN, Ayim is number 2262 on the comprehensive graduation list, with NOU133971176 as her matriculation number. She also claimed late actor John Okafor (aka Mr Ibu) was her friend and took photographs with him.

Netizens dig up clips of Paul Enenche’s church member

Meanwhile, reactions had trailed the viral video of the woman who recently trended online after Pastor Paul Enenche accused her of going to his altar to give false testimony.

She claimed that she has a bachelor's degree in law. Pastor Enenche blasted her, noting that there is no such thing as a B.Sc. in Law. Instead, it is an LL.B.

