Vera Ayim: Interesting Facts about NOUN Graduate Accused of Giving Fake Testimony
- The NOUN law graduate who attends Dunamis Church is actually an officer of the NPF in FCT, Abuja
- A mother of one, Ayim celebrated her birthday last on Sunday, April 14, and claims to be friends with late John Okafor
- The woman also claimed that former Senate President Ayim Pius Ayim is related to her and that she celebrated his birthday recently
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Social media went abuzz on Sunday, April 14, when the lead pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Eneche, called out one Vera Anyim in church for allegedly sharing a false testimony.
Anyim had on Sunday testified of how she graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)where she studied law and how God made her the only graduate in her family.
However, upon interrogation by Pastor Enenche, what started as a grand testimony ended up being an embarrassing situation for the woman.
Away from what happened in church on Sunday, here are some key facts about the NOUN graduate:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
- Veronica Nnenna Anyim aka Vera Anyim, is a native of Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area, in Ebonyi.
- Ayi claims on Facebook that former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, is her uncle and that she celebrated the birthdays of the politician and his wife in 2023
- She is a resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja
- The graduate has a son
- Ayim worships at Dunamis Church in Abuja
- Also, the Nigerian female is an officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)
- Her birthday anniversary was 14th April, 2024
- She had a birthday party on 14 April at Federal Housing Junction, Lugbe Zone 5, Abuja.
- True to her claim, Ayim graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on 13th April
- A graduate of NOUN, Ayim is number 2262 on the comprehensive graduation list, with NOU133971176 as her matriculation number.
- She also claimed late actor John Okafor (aka Mr Ibu) was her friend and took photographs with him.
"Fake testimony": Netizens dig up clips of Paul Enenche's church member and confirm she's a law grad
Netizens dig up clips of Paul Enenche’s church member
Meanwhile, reactions had trailed the viral video of the woman who recently trended online after Pastor Paul Enenche accused her of going to his altar to give false testimony.
She claimed that she has a bachelor's degree in law. Pastor Enenche blasted her, noting that there is no such thing as a B.Sc. in Law. Instead, it is an LL.B.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng