A man living in Canada said he spends a total of 4,261 CAD (N3.5 million) per month.

The man, Ken Ndubuisi, listed the things he spends his money on, including food, grooming, transportation, and housing.

Ndubuisi, who lives in Toronto, said he pays 1900 CAD (N1.5 million) for rent where he lives.

In Toronto, he pays 129 CAD (N108,000) as phone bills per month and N209,000 for shopping at Walmart.

Apart from his expenditure, Ndubuisi is able to save at least 1000 CAD (N838k) per month.

Reactions as man shares his expenditure in Canada

@debolah said:

"There’s nothing like spending too much if you make enough. But the only thing I would have said is, since you make a decent amount of income, why not get a car & also buy your phone outright?"

@AY said:

"That’s pretty reasonable… I don’t drink and I use the transit system and able to save over $2,500/month."

@Nnenna said:

"I used to wonder why there are homeless people abroad when there are jobs. Now I get it because how do you work so much just to give it back, no enjoyment."

@Lululilaq | Beauty Brand said:

"What do you do though? Saving $1000 is huge, you must make a lot of money."

@Carlos103520 said:

"It means you are earning about $8000 per month."

