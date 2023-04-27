A video trending on social media shows the moment a girl was accosted and accused of stealing a wig

In the surprising video, the pretty girl in ash-coloured joggers blatantly denied collecting any wig

However, after a brief search, the wig was found in her possession and she immediately ran away from the scene

A pretty girl was recently confronted by two young ladies who accused her of taking one of her wigs.

After she was accosted, the girl began to put up an attitude as she denied taking any wig that wasn't hers.

Lady exposed for stealing hair Photo credit: @diana_jha

Source: TikTok

She immediately tried to walk away but the furious girls dragged her bag from her and looked inside.

After a brief search, they found the wig inside and the girl quickly ran off to avoid getting probed further or arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video shared by @diana_jha has stirred an uproar online as people wondered how such a pretty girl would go around stealing a wig.

Social media reactions

@mahlodi_phumi said:

"She got so defensive u cud tell she had it! Hmmm ma'am, ur bag?"

@leahjohnson22gmail.com commented:

"Rule 1 never let your hair down. Why would you be stealing somebody's hair."

@theetwinzies stated:

"It’s the audacity. Why people feel like they can do stuff like this."

@lepara_10 reacted:

"I believed her when she said "dont need no wig". Disappointed when it came out the bag."

@heytheredeleita said:

"The ways she tried to run in the beginning and said “huh” when y’all said excuse me like girl."

@bigbaddabooom added:

"The pre running and after running is sending me don’t forget your bag, ma’am!"

@bahijah._ added:

"Girl order the Uber because they about to. That took me out because what Uber is going to save youuuu and what address."

Watch the video below:

Madam accuses sales girl of stealing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video shared by @otunbaayodeji1 has shown a lady showing people the things that her salesgirl stole from her shop. Displaying the things on the floor, she said she was able to catch the worker because of the CCTV she installed in her shop.

In the video, the lady stated that after they saw what she had packed in her bag, they had to follow her home to see the many things she had been stealing. She said that the goods, after calculation, are worth over N1 million.

The madam added that when she asked the salesgirl what she was doing with the cosmetics items, her response was that she wanted to learn with them. The shop owner advised people to be careful with their workers.

Source: Legit.ng