A young man, @divinefavour821, who bought okrika clothes has shown off the Zimbabwe currency he found in one of them.

@divinefavour821 turned to netizens for answers, saying he would like to build a refinery like Dangote with it.

The currency @divinefavour821 found was a Zimbabwe "One Hundred Trillion Dollars" banknote, which was issued in 2008 during the country's period of hyperinflation.

According to Smithsonian Institution, it is one of the world's largest currency denominations.

Displaying it on TikTok, the young man wrote:

"I saw this currency in one of the okirika clothes I bought. Abeg una wey know currency exchange, how much this money be? Because I want build refinery like Dangote."

One Zimbabwean Dollar equals 4.53 naira.

Reactions trail the man's currency discovery

Abe Sunday Pascal said:

"That currency no get valve just like Nigerian one thousand naira."

officialmoni247 said:

"Thank God say u never go challenge dangote for refinaly competition."

Prince Oscar Okeke said:

"I was in Zimbabwe before I left to Austria...if I tell you hw much is dat money... you will shock ... mamamia."

abbey chris said:

"I convert this money yesterday aswear the money go reach to build like 20 refineries change go still remain but na for dream shaaaa."

Myllkejos12 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Baba you done make oh nor let anybody deceive you .na 700billon da your hand so."

mazi uchenna said:

"You can use it to contest election for senate by 2027, at least Inec chairman is still available."

algorithm said:

"It can buy u 2 Dangote refinery, tinubu yatch,2 jets,a mansion in kirikiri."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a thrift vendor had excitedly displayed wads of currencies she saw in her bale of bags.

Nigerian lady flaunts foreign currencies she found

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shown off foreign currencies she found in a new sweater she bought.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 3, Peace happily held up the Chinese foreign currencies she found.

An excited Peace said she found one yuan in five places (over N1k) and said she doesn't know the exchange rate yet. The lady funnily hinted at getting a whip and plots of land when she converts the money.

