A builder has shared a video of a two-bedroom apartment which he claimed was built with N5 million

The builder advised netizens on TikTok not to wait to have excessive cash before starting a building project

A building engineer, Muritala Gbenga, who exclusively spoke to Legit.ng confirmed that the project was possible with N5 million

Mixed reactions have been trailing a viral video of a small house which was posted by a builder on the TikTok app.

While sharing the video, the builder reiterated that one doesn't need huge millions of naira to build a good two-bedroom apartment.

Builder claims house costs N5 million

The builder identified on TikTok as @apholoroyalhomes shared a video of a two-bedroom apartment which he clained was built with N5 million.

He advised netizens to start building a small apartment before saving up money to build their dream houses.

In the builder's words:

“With Your 5M You Can Achieve This. You must not gather millions before you start, build a small one first before going to your dream house.”

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, a building engineer, Muritala Gbenga, confirmed that the project was possible with N5 million.

However, he added that the N5 million would not cover for the Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling and interior decoration of the house.

In his words:

"Building that kind of of house with N5m depends on the measurement. From the photo, I can only see the front view of the house."

"But if the person already had land, and the rooms are not large, N5m will achieve this. Only that interior decor finishing like tiles and POP may not be there, as prices of those things aren't stable."

"With N5m, you can have the house without wiring work but first step of plumbing work done. If I am to build this kind of house for a person, I will ask the person to budget between N6m-N7m. That would finish everything."

Reactions trail video of N5 million building

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok had different things to say.

Jude Nna Dibia said:

“I love the design and I the amount can afford it due to the roof style.”

OLA BEST said:

“I swear 5 million no fit build even one room self contain.”

Keanu@Reeves said:

“Una wey dey shout not possible. how many blocks you think that can build 2 room and a parlor.”

Gun_ eyes said:

“I have spent 15m on my 2 bedroom and I haven't plaster it yet. Dey play!!!!!”

JayFx said:

“Use your head abah cement nah 11k 200bag which is 2.2m, that alone don finish the money. How much remain. You nor go roof?”

@tmberry10 reacted:

“Jux 100bags of cement, sand and water, 1m+ is gone. So how do you get dis with 5m. I fear una rumors on dis Social media.”

Paul ZionDrumz said:

“I like this post, actually 5million can't build this 2 bedroom flat, but the post will interest you to start it. Success to those that wants to archive this building project.”

JOMAG reacted:

“Bitumen to seal the roof its about 1.5m, roofing is 2 5m, tiles, doors, windows, paint and others nko, I think he is a draftsman. Consult a Quantity surveyors.”

@starboypromzy said:

“All this engineers they just want push you start work first then las las you go bring more money tire, I know how much I don put for my 4 bed room still e never finish I don spend tire money.”

