A woman who saved some money in her piggy bank has flaunted it on social media to the amazement of her followers

The lady noted that she has been saving her money since 2023 and decided it was time to break the piggy bank

When she broke the small box, she brought out a lot of crumpled naira notes in different denominations and counted them

Social media users are reacting to the video of a Nigerian lady who saved some money in her piggy bank.

The lady was spotted in the video happily counting the many naira notes she brought out from the small box.

The lady said she has been saving in her piggy bank since 2023.

Responding to some comments, the lady said she has been saving her money since 2023.

The money she brought out was in different denominations, but she didn't mention the amount she was able to save.

She said:

"I started saving since last year and I don't put old notes in my saving."

Some people in her comment section said the money was not much but the lady failed to mention how much she realised. The video was shared by @ask_of_zahyon.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady breaks her piggy bank

@Ozzy sweet love said:

"Who arrange them inside box? It doesn't look like something you have been saving inside the box."

@Thatgirlrejoice said:

"How many months you take save am?"

@ThankGod ES said:

"Abeg which day we begin use this new notes weh u get mints plenty?"

@Kersy Patrick remarked:

"I saved up to 334k last year. I was so happy to buy my new phone."

@Tobi reacted:

"You just gather all the new money. You want to open your own bank?"

@Benson Adedokun asked:

"Why is all the money neat and clean?"

