A lady who worked very hard to make her money saved well so that she can become a homeowner on time

The lady designed the apartment with an app, got some cement blocks and other building materials for the project

The smart landlady packed into the house even though she could not afford furniture for the new home

A smart and hardworking lady showed people how she managed to become a landlord at the age of 21.

The lady (@cidhalia) said she worked in the hospitality industry for a year and the job was challenging. At a point, she became frustrated.

The lady showed off the cement blocks she used for the house. Photo source: @cidhalia

Portable one room apartment

After the lady had saved much, she quit her job and emptied her savings to build a one-room apartment for herself.

Before the construction started, she designed the apartment with an app, and the project plan followed according.

When the building was done, she moved in immediately without any furniture. Many praised her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

refreshered asked:

"How much did you need for this?"

H Money advised:

"Build hotels/apartments and you’ve gone clear."

Adz said:

"Congrats cid you’ve got what you’ve dreamed of and worked hard. Proud."

Mai said:

"Well deserved."

ZABSZB said:

"You’re beautiful talent young lady and we love you sharing your dreams and aspirations. Keep pushing baby girl."

francinebeleyi said:

"This is mind blow'ing. Whilst other people are spending their money on frivolous things you have the foresight to build a house with the money you save can't wait to see your empire soon."

DJ Spookz said:

"Dinner at yours yh."

22-year-old built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady working and saving as an undergraduate shared a video of the house she managed to build.

After graduation at 22, the lady built what she called a bachelor's apartment (a self-con). She filmed the building process. Her savings were able to plaster the walls, floor, and roof the house with corrugated sheets.

The lady said that she spent a total of R38k (N1,988,516.61). She told people the stage the house could get to with the money.

