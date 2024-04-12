A Nigerian lady has shared a video of a little girl who doesn't smile no matter the funny action that takes place in her presence

In the surprising clip, the lady promised to do everything in her power to make the girl learn how to smile

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many giving suggestions on what to do to the little girl

A young lady who encountered a little girl with a strange personality has shared a video online.

The video showed the child whose mood doesn't lighten up no matter what happens to her or how a person plays with her.

Lady shows off baby who doesn't smile

The lady identified as @utonwaosylele223 on TikTok revealed that she has never seen the little girl smile at all.

In the video, she tried several strategies to make the girl's mood lighten up including tickling her and playing with her.

However, the little girl did not smile at all but instead, her face looked more serious as she kept trying harder to make her smile.

She captioned the video:

“She doesn't smile at all. No matter how u play with her she doesn't smile at all.”

Reactions trail video of frowning baby

Some netizens on TikTok suggested in the video that the little girl might be suffering from autism.

001ofmyking said:

“It may be a sign of autism. they need to take her to the hospital for a check. just saying.”

Mrs Addy said:

“I think it's a sign of autism.”

KAOMA said:

“Buy her biscuits, caprison and sweets make i know if she no go smile.”

Reign_Official92 said:

“Autism is real have you considered that? She looks healthy but might have autism.”

@action energy said:

“Leave her before something happen in that village she's the eyes of the gods.”

Matt reacted:

“I know someone like that. no matter what you do, chisom will never smile. never.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng