A Nigerian lady has shared photos of her pregnancy bump on TikTok, and many people got emotional after seeing her

The lady, Chiwetalu Charity, has no legs as she appears to have suffered amputation, but this has not dimmed her shine

Chiwetalu said she had been away from TikTok for a long time, but she returned back with a pregnancy

Chiwatalu shared her baby bump. Photo credit: TikTok/@luvlyangel8.

Source: TikTok

However, she is now pregnant and her joy knows no bounds as she explained to her followers that it was the reason she had been away from TikTok.

She was seen alongside her man as they celebrated being blessed with the fruit of the womb.

She captioned the video:

"Whatever God cannot do does not exist. This photo explains my absence, though I miss you guys. But I'm back."

Her followers on the platform joined the celebration and wished her and her family well.

Netizens reaction to Chiwetalu's pregnancy

@Your kwin said:

"What God cannot do those not exist."

@Your kwin said:

"Congratulation mama. God we guard your family."

@miraclesophy said:

"I knew her during my university days."

@Nancy love said:

"Congratulations, my love I’m very happy for you. Please wish me safe delivery."

@Pierre12TE asked:

"So wetin I do una ...why una no won marry me. Na my character abi."

@Solar_System_Cheche_ said:

"Since I met you on this app, you’ve withstood hate, envy, graduated from university, got a man and now a mother. This kind God, another one no dey ooo."

Source: Legit.ng