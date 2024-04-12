A Nigerian lady has revealed the state she returned to meet her mother after leaving her in the hands of her mother

In the hilarious video, the woman showcased her cute baby lying on a wrapper inside a farm with her mother

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many recounting their childhood experiences

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her baby sleeping on a wrapper laid on the floor on a big farmland.

While sharing the clip, the woman revealed that she left her baby in the care of her mother before stepping out.

Lady shares video of baby in farm Photo credit: @myrajoyce/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Babysitting grandma takes grandchild to farm

The mother identified on TikTok as @myrajoyce0 shared a video of her baby sleeping peacefully on the wrapper her mother arranged for her.

According to the mum, when she got back home and couldn't find her baby, her mother called and informed her that she left for the farm with the child.

The lady quickly went to the farm only to meet her baby safely sleeping on top of wrappers spread on the floor.

She wrote:

“Left my daughter with my mom only for me to come back home she said I should meet them in the farm.”

Reactions trail video of baby in farm

Some netizens on TikTok found the video hilarious while others claimed that it was their childhood experience.

Cathy said:

“She will be call farmina from today onwards.”

@sugar_norah said:

“Imagine, why will she be sleeping, please wake her up to go and work abeg.”

Gamechanger reacted:

“Thats how i used to find my tiny dota with mom inlaw at the farm. so sweet.”

@anabel said:

“Make baby farm na.”

Noel swiggy said:

“My granny.”

Ricchyjay said:

“The fine girl is enjoying.”

Glowing Glossy said:

“This is how i grew up in the bush.”

Memouh said:

“Thie is how most of ue grew up. Eating worms.”

@anonymously said:

“I sure say na this pikin do all the work. E don tire.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng