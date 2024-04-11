Global site navigation

JAMB Reprint 2024: “Avoid Future Problem”, Exam Body Sends New Warning Message to UTME Candidates
Education

JAMB Reprint 2024: “Avoid Future Problem”, Exam Body Sends New Warning Message to UTME Candidates

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • JAMB has said that the printing of its examination slip will be communicated to UTME candidates at the appropriate time
  • Legit.ng reports that the JAMB examination slip provides details such as UTME exam date, venue, time, and other essential information a candidate needs to be aware of
  • Without this slip, candidates may face difficulties in gaining entry into the examination hall

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has insisted that slip printing for its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) "is not available at the moment".

JAMB restated this while quoting a tweet on Wednesday, April 10.

JAMB speaks on printing of UTME examination slip
JAMB sent a message to UTME candidates on the printing of examination slip. Photo credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede
Source: Twitter

The examination body urged parents and candidates to "be patient" as their "technical crew members are still working" on the JAMB exam slip printing portal.

UTME 2024: JAMB gives fresh update on printing of examination slip

The agency stressed that the service "is not officially available".

JAMB's tweet reads in full:

"Technical crew members are still working on the site. The service is not officially available. Kindly be patient to avoid future problem and data mismatch."

The main UTME will commence on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Legit.ng reports that printing the JAMB examination slip is important. The slip provides details such as the UTME exam date, venue, time, and other essential information a candidate needs to be aware of.

Without this slip, candidates may face difficulties gaining entry into the examination hall.

UTME 2024: JAMB announces price for change of names

JAMB: Expert shares strategy to score 350

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Lagos, Adesegun Ogungbayi, shared what he called ‘roadmap to scoring 350 and above’ in the test.

Ogungbayi counselled UTME candidates to “speed up their preparation" for the 2024 examination, noting that there are certain strategies to adopt to score 350 and above in UTME.

Source: Legit.ng

