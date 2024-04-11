JAMB Reprint 2024: “Avoid Future Problem”, Exam Body Sends New Warning Message to UTME Candidates
- JAMB has said that the printing of its examination slip will be communicated to UTME candidates at the appropriate time
- Legit.ng reports that the JAMB examination slip provides details such as UTME exam date, venue, time, and other essential information a candidate needs to be aware of
- Without this slip, candidates may face difficulties in gaining entry into the examination hall
Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has insisted that slip printing for its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) "is not available at the moment".
JAMB restated this while quoting a tweet on Wednesday, April 10.
The examination body urged parents and candidates to "be patient" as their "technical crew members are still working" on the JAMB exam slip printing portal.
The agency stressed that the service "is not officially available".
JAMB's tweet reads in full:
"Technical crew members are still working on the site. The service is not officially available. Kindly be patient to avoid future problem and data mismatch."
The main UTME will commence on Friday, April 19, 2024.
Legit.ng reports that printing the JAMB examination slip is important. The slip provides details such as the UTME exam date, venue, time, and other essential information a candidate needs to be aware of.
Without this slip, candidates may face difficulties gaining entry into the examination hall.
