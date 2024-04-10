A young man has showcased the old Mercedes Benz 190 his matron owned despite of working for over 20 years

The young man who just started working as a nurse lamented that he was not motivated since his matron could only afford such an old car

Netizens in the comments section claimed that nurses were not paid so well in the country no matter how long they worked

A video of a Nigerian nurse's old car after working for over 20 years has got netizens emotional on TikTok.

The trending clip showed the old model of Mercedes 190 parked at the hospital's premises.

Man laments over low income for nurses

A young man identified on TikTok as @u.g.l.y_skelemama shared the video online, lamenting that the situation was killing his motivation.

According to him, the woman who's a matron has worked as a nurse for over 20 years but was still not still able to afford a better car.

He said:

“My Matron just came to work and see what she drove to work after years. This work da pay abi e no da pay?”

Reactions trail video of nurse's Mercedes 190

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok claimed that nurses were not paid much salary.

Suigeneris__ said:

“Broski go beyond side bed nurse, do tech in nursing broad your learning. money dey nursing.”

BrownShuga reacted:

“Nursing is overrated in this country, l de even regret am I for just focus on my tailoring, internship money nothing.”

Maven Ace said:

“Its easy to get jobs with Nursing, but the pay is little in most cases, meanwhile its abit difficult to get jobs with other qualifications in the arts and commercial side, but there jobs pays big.”

Hameed Hamzat Olayinka reacted:

“Na why we dey beg mcn make e open verification make man find him way.”

Zaraa said;

“I swear the work no dey pay.”

Tunde reacted:

“Nurse and teacher der reward dey heaven no be for dis earth na why must of dem dey do racket.”

@theleedia_ said:

“She Dey carry too much responsibility.”

Jo-enna said:

“E no Dey pay o. Make I just tell u true. Na stable job yes, stable salary yes asides that Otilor. Beta find multiple streams of income.Make u no frustrate.”

JAY reacted:

“Them dey disguise o. They no want make them put eye for her body. Go her house first you go understand.”

