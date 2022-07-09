Social media users have frowned at a video in which a young man was heard mocking his secondary school teacher who drives an old car

According to the young man, his grouse against the teacher is that he once told him he won't amount to anything in life while he was in school

In the video, the said teacher was driving an old Mercedes 180 in a place said to be Benin, the Edo state capital

Some Nigerians on Instagram have frowned at a video seen on Instagram in which a young man was mocking his secondary school teacher who taught him years ago.

In the video, the said teacher was driving a Mercedes 180 which looked old, while the young man said he is driving a Lexus Jeep.

The man claims his teacher looked down on him while he was in school. Photo credit: Instagram/@instablog9ja and Jeffbergen /Getty Images.

He was my SS1 teacher

According to the man, his grouse with the teacher is that he once told him he will not amount to anything in life.

The video which has gone viral was said to have been recorded in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

The man wrote:

"See what my secondary school teacher is driving in 2022. He once told me I wasn't going to make it. Now, I'm driving Lexus. This life no just balance."

Instagram users react

@speximenhouse said:

"Don't ever look down on anybody and how you make it in life matters too."

@fitfullly commented:

"So you have made it because of used Lexus you drive."

@ozor_iyanga_iii said:

"This is why and how our society was destroyed. Millionaires in the USA still drive these cars. Please Google Warren Buffet’s car and see what he has been driving."

@belle_omj commented:

"Na Lexus them take dey make am for life?"

@withy_mey said:

"You can actually change his car for him if you’re capable. Kindness start from oneself."

@dinnyatua commented:

"Materialism is now the yard stick for measuring success, that's why there is high rate of crime and deep level of morale decadence. How did this guy not think that success also means that teacher producing students who can drive cars that he couldn't drive?"

