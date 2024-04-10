Prophet Abel Boma has shared the vision he had about the daughter of Comedian Ay Makun and his wife, Mabel, amid their marital problems

The clergyman drew attention to an impending challenge which he claimed that the couple's daughter Michelle will face

Netizens took to the comments section of the video to plead with the comedian and his wife to sort out their differences

A prophet, Abel Tamunominabo Boma, has sparked mixed reactions online with his new prophecy on comedian Ay Makun and his daughter.

The prophet claimed that the couple's issues were caused by a spiritual attack and Ay's wife's decision to allegedly enhance her body.

Prophet shares scary vision about AY's family Photo credit: @mediagist/Instagram.

Prophet speaks on AY's daughter Michelle

Boma stated that he received a message from God to warn the couple that if they do not resolve their issues, their 16-year-old daughter Michelle's future may be at risk.

He urged Mabel to forgive her husband and reconcile, while also requesting that Ay take the necessary steps to repair their relationship and keep their family together.

According to him, the reason behind their marriage crash was a deadly attack and they were going through a spiritual battle.

He warned that they must fight to protect their daughter's future as something 'challenging' was on the way to hit the young girl.

He also advised Mabel to stop focusing on enhancing her body so much since that was not the way she was brought into her husband's house.

In his words:

“There is a challenge that is going to happen to their beautiful daughter. Something will happen to your daughter and it will break the internet."

Reactions as prophet speaks on AY's family

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on the prophecy.

@badtbishop reacted;

“This guy's prophecy is always valid, i pity who takes what Prophet Abel just said as a joke. I have been following him for a while now on TikTok and 95% of his prophecies or predictions dont miss. I pray AY and his wife take caution and do as he said.”

@lynn _la_stupenda reacted:

“This man is clearly using his mentality to add to what God allegedly told him. This your message should be directed at AY. He fücked up. Leave her shape and focus on what you were told. Mtchew.”

@lynn_la_stupenda said:

“Yeye vision when u never see where Boko H dey hide. That's how he was spewing rübbish on Tiktok that AY will be elected so Mabel should go back. Just imagine! Bcos AY go join politics, make Mabel dey carry infection upandan co. Mumu prophets everywhere.”

@its.kween.kuchi reacted:

"Aycomedian, realmabelmakun please work it out.”

@aishakeji reacted:

“Abeg shut up, wetin concern her shape with your message? Nothing will happen to their children, whenever men cheat una go begin see yeye vision leave them alone to sort themselves.”

@sweetjaiye16 said:

“You people never see good thing, everytime bad bad vision.”

Watch the video below:

