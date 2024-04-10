Actor Yul Edochie has sent a message to his daughter Danielle as she clocks 19 today

The Nollywood actor shared a clip from a movie scene of him expressing his love for a young girl who acted as his daughter

Yul Edochie's video has spurred different comments from netizens as many urged him to take a cue from AY, the comedian

Nollywood actor and online preacher Yul Edochie is in a celebration mood as his daughter and first child, Danielle, turns 19 today, April 10.

Yul, who has been repeatedly dragged over his decision to take a second wife, shared a clip of him from a movie scene where he acted as a father who wanted to give out millions to make his daughter smile.

Yul Edochie shares video from a movie to celebrate daughter. Credit: @yuledochie @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, the Nollywood star declared that he doesn’t joke with his daughter as she means the world to him.

He also spoke about taking action against anyone who dared to hurt her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“You all know how much my daughter means to me. I don’t joke with her. She means the world to me. I can give up everything for her, I can sacrifice anything for her. I can even give my life just to make her happy. For that I have an offer for 3 of you, anyone that can make my daughter smile I will give that person N5 million. But while doing that make sure you don’t hurt her. If you dare hurt a strand of hair on her body, I will bury you alive," Yul said in the movie clip.

Captioning the video, Yul wrote:

"A message for my daughter Danielle Yul-Edochie @d3forareason As she turns a year older today."

Recall that Yul Edochie also celebrated his daughter on her 18th birthday in 2023.

Netizens drag Yul Edochie

Read some of the comments below:

ritalim21:

"Because you see the way AY carry her children that why you wake up all of a sudden."

veeoye:

"So u can not post ur daughter picture and wish her a happy birthday. It's well,"

teejaiygold:

"@yuledochie learn from AY and see how he's respecting his kids , he said their mental health is more important to him."

anibenkam:

"Chaiiiiii bro don't lie to us biko , you claimed to love her but you abandoned her as soon as she lost her brother , the girl was mourning her brother and you were no where to be found , on to date @yuledochie."

Yul Edochie and Judy visit his village

Legit.ng also reported that Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin, sparked fresh drama recently.

He made a post about taking Judy to his village in Anambra state, adding that certain things happened during their visit.

Some social media users were uncomfortable with the news as they hurled insults at him while praising his first wife, May.

Source: Legit.ng