A Nigerian lady faced backlash on social media for selling noodles and two boiled eggs for N7000

Netizens insisted that N7000 was too much for a plate of noodles and boiled eggs without any chicken or turkey

A video showing the plate of cooked noodles has been going viral on social media as netizens share their opinions

A food vendor has received a heavy backlash after showing off the plate of noodles she was selling for a whopping N7,000.

The cooked noodles which had only two eggs without turkey or chicken was served in a regular 'take away' plastic pack.

Video of N7k noodles sparks reactions Photo credit: @vellous_food/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Vendor under fire over N7,000 noodles

The vendor identified on TikTok as @vellous_food was bashed by netizens for selling just noodles and two eggs at such an outrageous price.

Netizens insisted that the noodles and boiled eggs were not worth the price she was selling and urged her to reduce it.

Reactions trail video of N7,000 noodles

The video on TikTok stirred reactions from netizens who questioned why she placed such an outrageous price on noodles and eggs.

Chee Derah reacted:

“7k for something wey go cold before e reach my house.”

Big said:

“Ur market no go progress since na to insult people for comment section u sabi. Only you cook the food hawk the food since come chop the food fool.”

Adegirl said:

“Atleast 2,500-3k is okay now habah.”

TEMILADE_OLUWA said:

“Remove one egg divide the sphagetti and help me pour it inside nylon oya how much again.”

PEE commented:

“For just egg and noodles? Abeg how much be turkey and spag? 55k?”

Blessing commented:

“Make Una relax she forget to put turkey.”

Spicykween19 reacted:

“I no fit pay 3k, I swear, that 7k will cook pot of soup and eba.”

That Girl reacted:

“7k wey I go use chop for one week.”

Nora Golden said:

“Na so one vendor tell me 10k for indomie and chicken I just block am, shey una Dey wine me ni.”

Williams commented:

“She Dey find money wey she go use treat her infection help her pls.”

@xtbabel said:

“This shouldn't be more than 3k.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng