A Nigerian customer who visited a top restaurant in Lagos was billed a huge amount of money for a plate of rice

A post on X shows the food he was served and the bill of N98,000 crisply printed out on paper

Some people who saw the bill said it could conveniently pay for one full bag of rice at the current price

A Nigerian customer who ate at a restaurant in Lagos state showed the amount of money he was billed.

According to a post made on X, the customer was asked to pay the sum of N98,000 for the food he eas served.

The man was billed N98k for food. Photo credit: Getty Images/Mark Edward Atkinson and X/@heiskaptain. Man's photo used for illustration only.

A breakdown of the bill shows that he was charged N4,320 for water, and chicken skewers cost N59,520.

Also, the man paid N28,280 for Pina Colada. Another thing added to the bill was a tax of over N10,000.

Some people who saw the bill were, however, not satisfied. They said the huge amount paid for the food could buy a bag of rice. Some people, however, said the poster was telling lies. The story was posted by @heiskaptain.

See the post below:

Reactions as man pays N98k at restaurant

@kayzywizzzy said:

"Money for one bag of rice, they won’t be seeing me."

@_mowati said:

"Money for one bag of rice."

@ThatUberGuyyy said:

"The food and receipt nor tally at all."

@iam__temmyyy said:

"You ate a bag of rice in one sitting."

@orcabi_ said:

"You know how many FULL CHICKENS you go buy with that money for the chickenpox wey dem put for your plate?"

@Nnekabusybody said:

"So irritating when people do this. Were you not given a menu with the price displayed before you ordered?"

@_kathiiie said:

"N98k for native rice and smoked fish? Sorry chicken, but even though."

Source: Legit.ng