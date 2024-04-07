A video of a young lady aggressively eating her meat at a restaurant has been making the rounds on social media

In the hilarious video, the lady did not mind if anyone was watching as she ravaged her meat without mercy

Netizens in the comments section suggested that the lady would have taken the food home instead of devouring it that way in public

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after a video showed how she devoured meat at a public place.

In the clip, the lady shunned whoever was watching her and rather chose to ravage her meat as she pleased.

Girl chews chicken bone in restaurant Photo credit: @michaelcj78/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady captured eating meat without mercy

In the video shared on TikTok by @michaelcj78, the lady sat at a restaurant with an empty plate on the table.

Apparently, she finished eating her food and decided to ravage the meat with her bare hands.

The trending clip showed her struggling to cut the meat with her teeth and showcasing poor dining etiquette.

The video was captioned:

“Fyn girl you no chop for house?”

Reactions as lady devours meat in public

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok suggested that the lady could have taken the food home instead of eating that way in public.

Official Nelly Nelly said:

“Na y I no chop outside tes madam package am if I reach house, I go eat am.”

@user.ugonma

“One day person go wake up see his or her self trending on social media.”

Haryor_mide reacted:

“Person no fit eat food wey she use her money buy in peace again, na waah.”

Santa Santos said:

“Na my ex sister be this, them no de ever chop for house, akpiri ogologo set of people.”

Ezeaputa Cynthia reacted:

“If she no chop am nah, u go talk say she Dey waist ur money. Which way again?”

@erigeblessingch14

“There should be a room for eating bones abeg, me sef na the room you go see me after eating to eat my bone.”

@pinky-diva commented:

“Person no go chop wetin she buy in peace for tinubu regime nawa.”

Eddy young said:

“Leave am make she enjoy her food oo, make she dey waste food this period? una dey take risk.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng