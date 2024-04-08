A lady has shared a heartbreaking video showing the reaction of her ex-boyfriend after she broke up with him

The young lady lamented that he shattered her iPhone 13 pro max beyond repair after she told him that it was over

Netizens in the comments section however commended the young lady for deciding to leave such a relationship

A young lady has shared how ex-boyfriend smashed her iPhone 13 Pro Max for ending their relationship.

The video quickly went viral on the TikTok app, generating lots of comments from concerned netizens.

Lady displays condition of her phone Photo credit: @only_pervinva/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays phone smashed by former partner

The lady identified as @only_pervinca on the platform lamented that the incident was so dramatic and caused her so much pain.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She displayed the phone which was shattered beyond repair and netizens consoled her over the pain she felt.

No part of the phone was left out and it seemed like he used a hammer to hit both the front and back of the phone.

She wrote:

“POV: you decided to leave your ex finally this time around. This was a whole lot of drama and pain.”

Reactions as man smashes girlfriend's phone

The young lady was commended by netizens on TikTok for being strong enough to make the decision to leave.

DE BELLAROMA said:

“Made the decision a week ago and I'm getting my spark little by little leave these guys alone better men are there for yall.”

Omo~wun~mes said:

“This has happened to me before.”

MIDE TURNERS reacted:

“Because if phone could shatter this way how about you. Because this is soo sad.”

@sunshine reacted:

“Omo I took the big step last week and I'm happy.”

Morenike said:

“Your ex na Brock lesnar.”

Mhiz Bella said:

“This happened to me but he bought new phone for me after collecting the phone, I left him for good.”

Wilfred vicky WEd said:

“In anything u do nor near my phone I fit take everything but u see my phone nor go there screen cost 00o or I lock u up.”

Deborah said:

“Before I talk weyin Dey my mind first who buy the phone inside una two?”

@ada reacted:

“This has happened to me in 2021 baba no beat me ooo na my phone baba beat come and see beg that day Omo.”

SOTHECHY said:

“Na to Dey keep phone for house before person go break up oh.”

Man breaks up with ungrateful girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ossai Ovie Success, a media aide to Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa, narrated how his brother broke up with his ungrateful girlfriend after requesting an iPhone 12 Pro max.

The lady, believed to be an ex-girlfriend of a yahoo boy in Warri, was gifted a Tecno phone by her current boyfriend but rejected it, saying that her stolen phone was an iPhone.

Source: Legit.ng