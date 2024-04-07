A Nigerian woman has shared a heartwarming video of her thoughtful husband cooking for her by 2 am

According to her, she told her husband that she was hungry but never expected him to start cooking for her at that time

The lady said she got up to use the bathroom only to see her husband all alone in the kitchen making food for her

A Nigerian woman has shared a video showing her husband's reaction to her lamentation about hunger.

The breastfeeding mother said she had slept off after complaining to her husband about hunger.

Man cooks for wife at 2 am Photo credit: @berry_china/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man cooks for wife at 2 am

However, she didn't know that her husband went into the kitchen to make noodles for her while she slept.

She woke up to use the bathroom only to see her caring husband being her chef and preparing food for her.

The emotional woman shared the video via her official account @berry__china on TikTok and it triggered heartwarming comments from netizens.

She wrote:

“I was crying on the bed by 2 am my husband woke and asked me why am crying, I told him am hungry and am tired to go to the kitchen and make any food for myself.

"I dozed off a little and woke up to go & Pee and found out the kitchen light was on I found my husband preparing indomie for me, Awwwn. Am a exclusive breastfeeding mom when that midnight hunger hit you will no say kaki no be leather and am so grateful to have this sweet soul in my life.”

Reactions as man cooks for wife at midnight

Netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts.

@loveisscam101 reacted:

“Nah me Dey cook since 1 months now because my wife is pregnant.”

Oyinade2503 reacted:

“Mine doesn't even know I'm crying.”

@lucydiamond said:

“I hv followed you both more peace in your marriage Amen.”

Realtor Tina reacted:

“Chai ur lucky.”

Ginnels said:

“Chai! God bless him.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng