A lady has shared a video showcasing the heartwarming moment she united with her oyinbo partner at the airport

The oyinbo man got very emotional after seeing his lover running towards him with a visible look of excitement on her face

Netizens, especially those who have been away from their partners, took the comments section to react to the video

A Nigerian lady has shared her joy with netizens after relocating abroad to meet her white partner.

The lady identified on TikTok as @rita_sasa arrived at the airport with a huge smile on her face as she anticipated setting her eyes on her man.

Lady meets oyinbo lover Photo credit: @rita_sasa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reunites with Oyinbo partner

Immediately Rita_sasa saw her partner, she ran towards him and the interracial lovers embraced each other tightly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The oyinbo man welcomed her with a bouquet of flowers and he shed tears of joy over their reunion.

While sharing the clip via her official TikTok account, the happy lady thanked God for making the reunion with her oyinbo partner a success.

She wrote:

“I can't stop thanking God' he made it possible.”

Reactions as lady reunites with oyinbo partner

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who prayed to reunite with their partners.

@baby face said:

“I need an international man.”

@richylucky693 said:

“I can't wait to welcome my own family like this,l have been waiting for so long now but I no the Lord's time is the best, Happy for you couple.”

Cilla Yeboah said:

“I can't wait to receive mine in Jesus name.”

Flora Muhawe reacted:

“I really like you and your hubby so haters where are you § came and make comment dear enjoy your moment.”

KN reacted:

“She's very lucky. Why not me.”

@olamideabiodun355 said:

“So happy for you sis, congratulations I pray I will be hugging my husband soon too I miss my baby so much.”

Watch the video below:

Lady reunites with husband and kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother of one child narrated how she made a brave move in 2019 and relocated to the US without her husband and kid.

Respite came when her husband and kid finally joined her abroad months later and her joy knew no bounds.

Source: Legit.ng