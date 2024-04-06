A young Nigerian man who visited PHCN office to renew his electricity tariff has shared his bitter experience

According to the heartbroken man, he got a whopping deduction of over 1,300 units which was worth about N140,000

A Nigerian man, Ichbin Eugene, has lamented bitterly on the X app after buying N400,000 worth of electricity.

This is coming shortly after Federal Government increased the electricity tariff by 300% for band A classification of customers.

Man who renewed electricity tariff shares bitter experience

Man reveals shortage of over 1,300 units

Taking to his account, Eugene compared the units he got for the same amount before the hike in electricity tariff and the current units he was given.

He displayed his receipt which confirmed that he was given a total of 1967.27 units for N400,000.

According to Eugene, this was nothing compared to what he got the last time for the same amount before the tariff.

Eugene said the difference between this purchase and his last tariff renewal was a whopping 1311.51 units which was worth about N140,000.

"Omo! I went to renew Electricity tariff today and it was at that moment I knew we all Renewed our Shege BANZA pro max whether you voted the current president or not. Bought N400,000 worth of electricity and got a whopping deduction of 1,311.51 units (N140,000) difference compared to the previous one I got for same amount."

Reactions as man displays receipt from PHCN

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

"And everybody is murmuring in his or her bedroom. Las las everybody go dey dat Band A. The strategy for other bands is: you get light up to 18 hrs for like 2 weeks, they increase the tariff and then fall back to the status quo of max 3 hrs per day or no light at all."

"Some people are very rich in this economy oh kai 400k for electricity."

"All government organizations including Aso rock and ministry of power is owing electricity bills in billions but still get power. It's the common man that is tasked to pay more for their profit."

"On top you will still buy diesel to support this. Looks like your 400k a month will be changed to 600k a month. We are in deep sh*t ! The ronus will be screaming dollars is dropping but items are still expensive. With this new tariff, how will someone make profit eh?"

Reactions trail increment in electricity tariff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a decision by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to raise the electricity tariff for Band A consumers from the current N66 per kilowatt hour to N225, or a 240% increase, has been criticised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), manufacturers, and other concerned stakeholders.

These tariffs were usually determined based on the number of hours of daily electricity supply.

Source: Legit.ng