The Nigerian government, via the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), increased electricity tariffs in the country

The commission said that consumers who fall under Band A users will pay about N225/kWh for 20 hours of electricity daily

One of the distribution companies, Ikeja Electric, in a message to its customers, revealed how they can check which category they belong to

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved an increase in electricity tariffs for Band A consumers on Wednesday, March 3, 2024.

NERC’s Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, said this category will pay N225/kWh of electricity, an increase from the the previous rate of N66/kWh.

NERC orders for more review

According to the NERC boss, Band A consumers receive about 16-20 hours of electricity daily, while Band C users get between 12 to 16 hours of electricity daily.

Vanguard reports that Band C consumers get between eight to 12 hours of power daily, and Band E users get between four to eight hours daily.

Nigerians are divided over the classification of subscribers, with many saying they might be charged higher than their actual consumption.

How to know your tariff

One of the electricity distribution companies, Ikeja Electric, revealed in a message to its customers how they can check which band they belong to.

Ikeja Electric said:

"Dear esteemed customers, please be informed that the tariff for our band A feeder has been revised to N225/kWh, ensuring a minimum daily supply of 20 hours."

The company said the Band B to E tariffs remain unchanged and asked consumers to check them on its website.

How to know your electricity feeder band

1. Visit www.ikejaelectric.com

2. Click on customer service

3. Click on Customer feeder information

4. Click on customer feeder verification

5. Enter your account or meter number to verify your feeder details.

Recall that the Nigerian government said the tariff hike was to allow for more investments in the power sector and to slash electricity subsidies.

FG gives reason for tariff hikes

