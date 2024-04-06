A Nigerian man in the diaspora has expressed delight at the cost of flying from London to Lagos via Air Peace airline

The Nigerian airline has received accolades from home and abroad since it began its Lagos-London flight services

Sharing the cost of a London to Lagos round trip, the man funnily hinted at visiting Nigeria every weekend

Obinna Aligwekwe, a Nigerian man living in London, shared his excitement about Air Peace's flight ticket from his base to Lagos.

On March 30, Air Peace commenced its Lagos-London flight services, resulting in foreign airlines dropping their flight prices.

Obinna Aligwekwe was excited about Air Peace flight ticket for a London to Lagos trip. Photo Credit: Obinna Aligwekwe

In a Facebook post, Obinna shared the cost of an Air Peace London-Lagos round trip, which amounted to £682 (N1,075,450) and jocularly hinted at visiting Nigeria every weekend.

"At this rate na to come Naija every weekend o. I once paid £1520 for this journey," he wrote.

Round trip cost of London-Lagos flight

While it is not clear what date Obinna checked the round trip price, Legit.ng's check on the Air Peace website showed a round trip from London to Lagos (on Sunday, April 7, and Monday, April 8, costs a total of £1092.9 (N1,723, 400).

When broken down, it is £494.07 (N779,100) from London, Gatwick South Terminal (LGW) to Lagos (LOS) and £598.83 (N944,300) for a return trip.

People react to Air Peace flight ticket

Alexander Izu said:

"Airpeace did wonderfully well. Please is this permanent or will it change later?"

Ij Ezenekwe Agu said:

"I have booked to go home Airpeace made even BA reduce fare to 820£. At this rate, I’ll be in Naija every quarter, Enjoy myself and come back to face what is facing me."

Raphael Anoje said:

"They will soon corrupt Air Peace. Just a little time he will finish the rite of initiation. Sooner very soon."

Malachy Ifeanyi said:

"Thank God for this. Going to Nigeria will be much easier and cheaper. I even prefer Gatwick airport cos most of the domestic airlines from Scotland to England have their terminals there unlike Heathrow airport."

Tracy Ogor Eru Lillian said:

"This is even too high, if you check well you lld see $500 going and $500 return."

Joe Aito said:

"This is very good for me. Couple with the fact that exchange rate is now more reasonable than weeks before."

