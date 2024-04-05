A Nigerian man who was the first passenger to get on Air Peace's inaugural flight to London has shared his experience

The man, O'tseyione Nesiama, said his experience was good and pointed out that the flight felt like he was at home

Nesiama also commended the appearance of the Air Peace cabin crew, which he described as amazing

A video shows a Nigerian man who was the first passenger to board Air Peace on March 30.

March 30 was the date Air Peace commenced its Lagos to London flight which went viral on social media.

The air passenger, O'tseyione Nesiama, said it was a nice experience being the first person to get on the plane.

He said he felt at home and appreciated the Air Peace cabin crew for being amazing with the way they handled passengers.

Nesiama said while speaking to Arise News:

'You can see the atmosphere here. Everyone is happy. It just feels like we're at home'.

Meanwhile, Air Peace also reacted to Nesiama's review. The airline wrote:

"Words like these put smiles on our faces and egg us on to keep creating flight connectivity that engenders positive socio-economic impact. Thank you, Mr Nesiama, for your kind review and we look forward to having you on board again."

Reactions to Lagos to London flight

@officialcusan said:

"Air Peace has really brought Nigeria to trending for good this week... April is sure for Nigerians."

@Olalekanakogun commented:

"I believe Nigerians love it better back home. I hope and pray that home loves us all back pretty soon!"

@Onyeani_Kalu said:

"We are building a new Nigeria of, unity, peace, love, ingenuity and prosperity. God bless Nigeria."

@EverG_22 said:

"Congratulations again, Air Peace. You guys have done well."

@Nonsue23 commented:

"Thank you for making us proud sir. Hopefully, one day, we'll fly with AIR PEACE."

