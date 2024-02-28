Air Peace has kicked off the sale of its flight schedules for its London service starting March 30, 2024

The airline said the tickets for the London route are now available on the website at unbeatable rates

There is also a special discount for Nigerian students who choose to travel to the UK using the airline

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Air Peace has announced the commencement of ticket sales for its highly anticipated London flights.

The airline is offering economy class tickets for its London route at N1.2 million and business class tickets at N4 million.

Air Peace gets ready to begin direct flight to London Photo credit: Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

The airline revealed the prices in a press statement on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The airline's Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, confirmed the prices and sales of tickets in a chat with Legit.ng.

He said the ticket sales for London services have gone live, with flights commencing on March 30, 2024.

"Of course, it's now live on the website. www.flyairpeace.com"

Breakdown of the ticket pric

According to the airline, a return economy class ticket is priced at N1.2 million, while a return business class ticket sells for N4 million.

Additionally, the airline stated that Nigerians studying in the United Kingdom can now access a special 15% rebate on the already reduced economy fares.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the airline announced a special fare for Nigerian students in the UK when it hosted travel agents in Lagos last week in preparation for the launch of the London route.

London will be the airline's 7th international destination since launching operations less than ten years ago.

Air Peace currently leads Nigeria's aviation industry with a rapidly expanding network of 21 domestic routes, 10 regional routes, and six international destinations, supported by a growing modern fleet of over 30 aircraft.

