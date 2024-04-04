A Nigerian lady has shared her boyfriend’s reaction after wearing his earrings to school without his consent

Her boyfriend sent a voice note expressing his anger over the situation and tackling her for taking his property

Social media users stormed the comments section of the post on TikTok to share their thoughts about the situation

A young Nigerian lady has shared the unexpected WhatsApp voice note she received from her boyfriend.

The furious man sent the voice note after finding out that his favourite earring was missing from its position.

Man slams girlfriend for wearing his earrings to school Photo credit: @vipprincess10/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man slams girlfriend for wearing his earrings

His girlfriend identified as @_vipprincess10 on TikTok confessed that she had worn her man's earrings back to school without informing him.

However, he found out about her action but did not take it lightly because he had also planned to rock it out.

According to the angry lover, he was already set to go out only to realise that his earrings were no longer there.

He quickly grabbed his phone to send a voice note to her venting out his anger and frustration over the situation.

He said:

“Make thunder no fire you. You go wear my earring dey go school. I wan commot, I no get earrings to wear.”

The sad lady leaked the voice note online with the following caption accompanied by crying emojis:

"He still loves me yeah? I thought his property is mine."

Reactions as lady leaks boyfriend's voice note

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with different reactions and laughing emojis from netizens.

@The only Famous Angel said:

"You sef why u wear hin earring?"

@Rotimi said:

"Hehayyy lol."

@Pweety_Emmy reacted:

"So funny."

Watch the video below:

Man sends hot voice note to girlfriend

Source: Legit.ng