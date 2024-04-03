A young man has taken to social media to announce he has quit doing internet fraud, popularly known as yahoo yahoo

He released his chats with a female client whom he scammed and how her messages led him to take a decision about quitting

The youth lamented that the internet fraud he and other young men engage in has cost people pain

A man, by the name @alpha_male471 on TikTok, has declared he has stopped engaging in internet fraud.

Announcing his decision on the social media platform, @alpha_male471 appealed to netizens to put him in prayers.

He prayed for God's forgiveness upon his life. Photo Credit: @alpha_male471

Source: TikTok

"Dear believer!! If you believe in this prayer please pray for me," he wrote.

He released his chats with a female client he scammed. The woman complained about how she lost her daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She passionately told him about her challenge and prayed for him. Eventually, he confessed to her and apologised for everything.

@alpha_male471 admitted internet fraud perpetrated by yahoo boys has put its victims in pain.

The young man's story here.

Mixed reactions trail the yahoo boy's confession

Enochcito said:

"Some of you are just so heartless, imagine you have an old mum and she’s scammed how will y’all feel …..someone life investment you’ll wipe everything, and still justify yourselves."

blossom said:

''Finally...I really hope you guys stop this Fr fr .....your little enjoyment today may cause you ever lasting damage."

Prince Uchenna said:

"That's one thing people don't know. definitely God will forgive you, but the consequences is sure. in one way or the other."

Berriann said:

"If you didn’t refund then you’re not sorry."

Ella said:

"Someone I know made a white woman take loan which they later collected her house that was the last time he cash out and he eventually stopped."

Chrisbella said:

"This one no go fit break girl heart he is a good boy."

iphone300 said:

"My Spanish women dat year fall sick cuz of the 10k she borrowed to pay me.

"But the sister find out about me and ask for refund, i told her the same."

KingMakavelisage said:

"You might be forgiven but the sword of the lord will never depart from your house. Read the story of David."

Lady in US Army laments over yahoo boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the US Army had cried out over being pestered by yahoo boys.

According to her, some yahoo boys have been asking her for United States Automobile Association (USAA) insurance.

She warned those asking for USAA to stop because they will not get it as she doesn't have it; and even if she did, she won't give it away.

Source: Legit.ng