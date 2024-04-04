A Nigerian woman who has been wearing her wedding ring since 1976 has refused to let go of it

The woman's daughter shared a video on TikTok showing off the ring and stating how long her mum had been wearing it

The lady said her father was still alive but noted that the ring could not come off her finger again

A Nigerian lady has shown people her mother's wedding ring, which she has worn since 1976.

The lady made a TikTok video, noting that the ring could not even come out of her mother's finger anymore.

The lady said her mother has been wearing the ring since 1976. Photo credit: TikTok/Aby Asiegbu.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Oby Asiegbu made it known that her mother had never removed the ring from her finger, and it wouldn't even come off if she tried to get it out. The woman had added flesh over the years, and the ring was now stuck.

Oby noted that her father was still alive.

Her video resonated with some TikTok users, who took to the comment section to drop different suggestions.

If she has been wearing it since 1976, as Oby said, that means the ring has been on her finger for 48 years.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to woman wearing wedding ring for 48 years

@Myown said:

"Get a new ring and get ur dad to give her o. Like renewal of vows. Else na asunder you won put o."

@Ajoke Ade said:

"She can buy another one or put it in smaller hand. Is d hubby having his own on his finger?"

@beautybyoma commented:

"So you want to really put asunder. Mummy does not have your time at all."

@Valentina Lucky said:

"Let her remove it and use it as pendant on her while she replaces it with another ring. For her hand sake."

