A Nigerian lady identified as @ijelecleaningservices on TikTok caused a frenzy online after leaking her conversation with her boyfriend.

The conversation revealed a voice note from her man who was in shock over her account balance of just N1.

Man reacts after seeing girlfriend's N1 account balance

Funny man dubs girlfriend a 'walking corpse' over N1 account balance

In the voice note, he jokingly referred to her as a "walking corpse," adding a touch of humour to the situation.

He said;

“Nwa, to be truthful you are no longer alive. You are a walking corpse.”

Reactions trail voice note of man slamming girlfriend with N1 account balance

Social media users quickly caught wind of the voice note and it didn't take long for it to go viral.

Netizens flooded the comments section expressing their amusement and sharing laughter over the light-hearted response.

The humorous nature of the voice note resonated with people, providing a moment of joy and entertainment.

@nature0424 reacted:

“Was the walking corps necessary?”

@Heavenly said:

“My own that is zero, what will they call me.”

@Ruth Chris8612 reacted:

“My own say my life don spoil if this na my real acct balance.”

@jays_cakecafe reacted:

“Ahhh.”

@Amara said:

“I shouted ahhhh.”

@Sommy Favour said:

“He is from Ontisha nth u fit tell me!”

Watch the video below:

Lady who revealed her account balance gets N2k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian TikToker, @okaswiss_ asked a female youth corps member how much she had in her bank account.

The lady gave him a breakdown of what she recently spent her money on. After her allowance of N33,000 got to her account, she revealed in the TikTok video that she used N3,000 out of the money to get parfait. After setting aside money for food and savings, the 'corper' disclosed that she only has N4,000 in her account.

Surprised by how much the lady had left in her account, he dipped his hands into his pocket and gave her N2,000. The lady's amazement at the gift caught the man unawares as he could not believe that someone would be so happy for such a small amount.

Source: Legit.ng