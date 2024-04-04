A woman, Bresha Jeanae, rejoiced as she became a homeowner after getting a mobile home for $92,000 (N121,403,200.00) that was delivered to her

Without having to go through the stress of construction, the woman explained how she planned on positing the house

Many people who loved the house praised Bresha's move as some said they would also love to have the same structure

A woman, Bresha Jeanae, has got many people praising her after getting a movable tiny house and installing it on her land.

As a long truck delivered it, Bresha looked so excited for the delivery. She recorded the movement and showed the building's exterior.

A truck brought the house to her land. Photo source: @breshajeanae

Source: TikTok

Tiny mobile home with plumbing work done

The tiny house came with plumbing and electrical work all done. It came with an AC already attached to its side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The landlady revealed she spent $92,000 (N121,403,200.00) on the house and all the work done on it to make it a home.

More stories on mobile homes:

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Estela Ituarte said:

"Please tell me you didn't pay over $100k."

She replied:

"I didn’t!!! 92k with sales tax, delivery, land clearing, hooking up septic, electrical, plumbing, all appliances and more!"

momo said:

"Congrats! That house looks awesome and quite big for a tiny house."

lay lim said:

"We need a tiny house tour after you settle."

Paige said:

"My parents fell in love with tiny houses on Fixer Upper and now they’re convinced they have to get my brother and I tiny houses to live on their property."

Carolann said:

"Not that 'tiny house' being bigger than my flat in England."

Raxaine JAMAICAN GIRL said:

"That’s not a tiny house that’s an entire huge house."

Prim said:

"We should just be buying land and ordering houses."

Jorge said:

"If a hurricane comes, you can just stay inside and wait for your new home location."

Robyn said:

"In the UK this would be classed as a decent sized house. I'm so jealous."

Man got a movable house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 23-year-old man made two videos to inform people that he bought a house on Amazon for $26,280 (N38,142,660.6). He was so excited about it.

After his house order shipped to him, he made another clip to show people the house and the colour it came with.

Source: Legit.ng