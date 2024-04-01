A young Nigerian man has displayed the fine exterior and interior of a mobile house set up in Abuja

According to the builder, the mobile house can be moved anywhere and took some weeks to construct

Internet users were divided over the mobile house, while some amazed folks expressed a desire to own one

A video showing a mobile house situated in Abuja has got people talking.

A young man, @sannivictor, who shared the video, urged those interested in having such a structure to send him a message.

The house can be moved anywhere. Photo Credit: @sannivictor

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, @sannivictor displayed the beautiful exterior and interior of the mobile house which is movable.

The builder, when quizzed, said it took some weeks to construct and cost N3.6 million. He said it has a width of three by five metres.

He compared its interior to a five-star hotel's. Netizens marvelled at the work of architecture.

In other news, a man had imported a container house from China and moved it to his location.

Watch the video below:

People react to the mobile house

Ola_Atwell said:

"Imagine you travel and before you come back dey don steal your house."

Wills said:

"This is very interesting, I will like to buy one, where is ur office in Lagos, let go and get one."

hily77 said:

"I been looking forward for this in Naija...good job."

HEYCHchuks said:

"Disadvantage, person fit carry me & my house @Night while I sleep."

Fragile said:

"I need this in my hometown am tired of staying in my family house wey person go use toilet no flush."

ejire485 said:

"If my ex they stay here na to carry him and the house throw them for desert."

preshbaby51 said:

"I want to buy but I don’t have land to put it."

Alexdorich said:

"The bathroom and toilet get Ac laugh wan kill me."

Omoimam said:

"Why you no give us the tour of the house make we see with our 2 korokoro eyes."

