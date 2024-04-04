A lady has pleaded with Air Peace to consider flying passengers from Nigeria directly to Canada as well

The lady was reacting to a post made by Air Peace, indicating that it has increased its capacity for the Lagos to London direct flight

Air Peace started flying directly from Lagos, Nigeria, to Gatwick Airport, UK, on March 30, and the development has excited many Nigerians

An air passenger has said she would like Air Peace to start flying people directly to Canada as well.

The X user made the appeal after Air Peace announced that it has increased its carrying capacity for the newly launched Lagos to London route.

Air Peace now flies to the UK directly. Photo credit: Getty Images/Poike and Air Peace. Lady's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

Air Peace said in line with growing demand from its customers, it has decided to increase the capacity for the Lagos to Gatwick Airport route to cater for demands.

Meanwhile, a lady, @phummiez said it would be nice if Air Peace flew to Canada to cater for passengers who travel the route.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She said:

"Dear God. We see what you are doing for our Yukay people. Please hear our prayer in Canada too."

Cost of flight ticket via Air Peace

Air Peace started its Lagos to London flight on March 30, charging passengers N1.2 million for economy class.

The airline also announced that it would charge passengers N2.2 million for premium economy and also give discounts to students flying to resume school in the UK.

The news of Air Peace's direct flight to London excited many Nigerians who praised the airline, especially for crashing the price of the journey as other airlines were forced to reduce the cost.

See the post below:

Man reacts to Air Peace's flight to Gatwick Airport

In a related story, a Nigerian man said he is happy over the price Air Peace is charging for its Lagos to London direct flight.

He shared a screenshot of the cost, which he saw on the website of Air Peace, and noted that the price had crashed.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that the airline was charging N1.2 million for economy class and N2.2 million for premium economy.

Source: Legit.ng